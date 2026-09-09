Dedicated Freight Corridor transforming journey of Kashmiri apples

*Chhapra-Pathankot spl train extended till Nov 25

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: The operational Dedicated Freight Corridor is opening new logistics opportunities for Jammu and Kashmir's apple growers by enabling faster and more efficient movement of perishable produce to major markets, while Northern Railway has extended the Chhapra-Pathankot weekly special train to meet the increased passenger demand during the festive season.

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The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) has emerged as a major addition to the country's freight infrastructure, with its high-capacity network offering significant benefits to J&K's horticulture sector. The region's apples, cherries and saffron can gain from faster and more predictable transportation, helping reduce transit time, spoilage and logistics costs.

The Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, spanning nearly 2,843 km, facilitate efficient movement of freight by separating goods traffic from passenger operations. Better integration of the network with road and rail links can strengthen J&K's access to major consumption centres, including Delhi, Mumbai and other metropolitan markets.

For apple growers, quicker transportation means better preservation of freshness and shelf life, reduced post-harvest losses and greater scope for securing better prices. Reliable freight movement could also encourage investment in cold-chain facilities, storage and food-processing infrastructure in the region.

Meanwhile, the Jammu Division of Northern Railway has extended the operational period of weekly special train number 05193/05194, Chhapra-Pathankot-Chhapra, to accommodate the additional passenger rush during the festive season.

Earlier scheduled to operate till August 28 and 30, the train will now run till November 23 and 25, respectively, with the existing route, timetable, halts and coach composition unchanged. The train number 05193 from Chhapra to Pathankot will run every Monday from October 5 to November 23 while train number 05194 from Pathankot to Chhapra will operate every Wednesday from October 7 to November 25.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal said the extension was part of Indian Railways' efforts to provide maximum passenger facilities in accordance with demand, particularly during the festive season.