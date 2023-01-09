Decorate All Offices, Public Places On The Eve Of Republic Day: CS To Administration

Ensure presence of all the invitees and celebrations in each panchayat

JAMMU, JANUARY 9: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today urged the Police and Civil administration to make proper arrangements for the festive celebration of the 74th Republic Day to be celebrated this January in the whole of J&K.

Dr Mehta made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the Republic Day arrangements.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Divisional and District Administration to lit up in decorative colours all the government offices and buildings on the eve. He enjoined upon them to facilitate participation of public in the celebrations at each place. He also told them to hold cultural events at Block and Panchayat level for the recreation of people there.

The Chief Secretary directed for making special efforts to make each village and town clean for the national day. He asked them to ensure smooth electric and water supply on the occasion. He made out that every school of the UT should carryout its own event. He directed each HoD and District Officer to conduct events at their offices too.

Dr Mehta further maintained that the awards conferred on such national days should be exclusively made on evaluating the performance of the individual. He asked for felicitation of all the public or social figures that have made remarkable contributions for making the lives of people better.

He stated that the themes like Amrit Kaal, Viksit J&K, Nasha Mukt Bharat, Bhay Mukt, Bhrashtachar Mukt Bharat, Swachh Bharat, Digital J&K, Women Empowerment, SHGs are few of the themes that may be highlighted during the celebrations. He told them to conjure similar other themes where J&K has made an outstanding contribution.

The Chief Secretary noted that J&K has made preeminent contributions in provisioning different public services like Land Passbooks, Amrit Sarovars, digitisation of services, e-office, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, PMEGP, DGGI, Departmental Deliverables, Aspirational Panchayats, Sports etc. He declared that these should be publicized for the awareness of masses.

During the meeting the Chief Secretary also took stock of the readiness of all the concerned regarding the holding of this national day with fervour and enthusiasm. He asked all to prepare well in advance for the celebrations and wished them all best for the successful culmination of 74th National Republic Day.