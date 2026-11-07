Sunil Sethi

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has emerged as one of the most politically charged issues in contemporary Indian politics. What should essentially be an administrative and constitutional exercise to cleanse electoral rolls, eliminate inaccuracies and strengthen the credibility of elections has been transformed by the Congress-led INDI Alliance into a nationwide political confrontation.

The controversy is not merely about voter lists. It is about the political implications of an exercise that seeks to establish the integrity of the most fundamental instrument of democracy: the right to vote.

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The question that INDIA Alliance leaders must answer is straightforward: Should India continue with electoral rolls containing deceased voters, duplicate registrations, permanently shifted persons and potentially ineligible entries, or should the Election Commission undertake a comprehensive verification to ensure that every vote belongs to an eligible citizen?

There cannot be two opinions about the need for clean electoral rolls.

SIR: A constitutional responsibility, not a political favour

The Election Commission of India is constitutionally entrusted with the responsibility of conducting free and fair elections. Article 324 of the Constitution gives it the authority to supervise, direct and control elections, while the Representation of the People Act, 1950, provides the statutory framework for preparing and revising electoral rolls.

SIR is therefore not an electoral favour being extended by the ruling party. It is an exercise within the Election Commission's statutory responsibilities.

India's electoral democracy has expanded enormously over the decades. Population mobility, urbanisation, migration, deaths and multiple registrations have created practical challenges in maintaining accurate electoral databases. A voter who has died cannot continue to exercise a vote. A person permanently shifted from one constituency cannot legitimately retain multiple active registrations. A foreign national cannot claim the electoral rights constitutionally reserved for Indian citizens.

An updated electoral roll is essential to protect the sanctity of elections.

The Supreme Court's May 2026 judgment upheld the Election Commission's legal authority to undertake SIR, while making important observations concerning safeguards and the treatment of excluded persons. The legality of the exercise, therefore, cannot simply be dismissed through political slogans.

The politics behind the INDIA Alliance's opposition

The INDIA Alliance has attempted to project SIR as an organised attempt to disenfranchise voters and manipulate electoral outcomes in favour of the BJP.

The opposition is entitled to question administrative decisions, demand transparency and approach constitutional institutions. However, questioning every institutional exercise as politically motivated, without establishing the allegation, undermines public confidence in democratic institutions.

The most striking feature of the opposition's campaign is its attempt to equate the identification of questionable electoral entries with the deletion of genuine voters.

These are two entirely different issues.

The Election Commission's figures across the first three phases identified approximately 13.39 crore entries under categories including permanently shifted, absent or untraceable, deceased and duplicate electors. The Commission has clarified that these were draft-stage classifications and should not be misrepresented as 13.39 crore confirmed wrongful deletions from final electoral rolls.

The reported breakdown included approximately 6.30 crore permanently shifted electors, 3.01 crore absent or untraceable, 2.80 crore deceased and 1.02 crore duplicate entries.

These figures demand scrutiny and verification, but they also demonstrate the scale of the challenge in maintaining an accurate electoral database.

The opposition cannot simply declare that every entry flagged for verification represents a genuine voter unlawfully removed from the rolls.

The real question: Who is entitled to vote?

The right to vote is a precious democratic right, but it is not an unrestricted right available to everyone residing in India. Article 326 provides for elections based on adult suffrage, subject to the constitutional and statutory qualifications, including citizenship.

This distinction becomes particularly important when discussing illegal immigration.

India has legitimate national security and demographic concerns arising from illegal immigration, including infiltration from across international borders. Individuals who are not Indian citizens cannot acquire voting rights merely through residence, possession of documents obtained through fraudulent means or inclusion in an electoral database.

The INDIA Alliance must explain why verification of eligibility should be treated as an attack on democracy.

There is an obvious difference between protecting genuine Indian citizens and protecting questionable entries in electoral rolls. These two objectives must never be confused.

Jammu and Kashmir: SIR has an important future dimension

The issue has particular significance for Jammu and Kashmir, where demographic sensitivities, security concerns and illegal immigration require serious administrative attention.

The Election Commission has not included Jammu and Kashmir in the phases of SIR covered by the reported nationwide exercise so far. Its future revision must therefore be undertaken with particular care.

Jammu and Kashmir has faced concerns regarding the settlement of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, particularly in areas where questions of documentation, identity and verification have attracted public attention. Any specific claim that such individuals have secured voter registrations must, however, be established through verified official records rather than political assertions.

The principle is clear: no foreign national, irrespective of religion, ethnicity or country of origin, should be permitted to participate in India's electoral process.

At the same time, genuine citizens, including refugees who are Indian citizens, displaced families and vulnerable communities, must not be subjected to arbitrary exclusion.

A transparent and properly documented electoral verification exercise would strengthen both democratic integrity and national security.

Opposition's allegations must face institutional scrutiny

The INDIA Alliance has raised questions about the Election Commission's internal functioning, including alleged disagreements between Election Commissioners over certain administrative and technological decisions.

These concerns should not be brushed aside. The Election Commission must answer legitimate questions concerning database security, access, decision-making and the procedures followed in adding or deleting entries.

The Indian Express has reported objections recorded by two Election Commissioners on issues including Form 6 and access to electoral databases. The Commission has also ordered a review of its voter-roll software and directed special enrolment drives for eligible voters who may have been left out. These developments demonstrate why transparency and institutional accountability are essential.

But they do not establish that the entire SIR exercise is fraudulent or that the BJP has stolen elections.

The opposition must distinguish between questions concerning implementation and allegations concerning the legitimacy of the entire exercise. If there are procedural shortcomings, they must be corrected. If genuine voters have been wrongly excluded, their names must be restored. That is how democratic institutions become stronger.

Democracy cannot become a shield for electoral irregularities

The INDIA Alliance cannot demand electoral reforms when convenient and oppose verification when it becomes politically uncomfortable.

Its leaders must also explain whether they would support the removal of duplicate, deceased and ineligible entries if the same exercise were undertaken by an Election Commission under a government led by their own alliance.

Democratic principles cannot change according to who occupies the treasury benches.

Equally, the BJP and the Election Commission must ensure that SIR is conducted without discrimination, administrative arbitrariness or political interference. Every eligible voter must have an accessible opportunity to establish eligibility, file objections and appeal against an adverse decision.

The objective should not be to reduce voter numbers. It should be to ensure that every eligible Indian citizen has one legitimate vote and that no ineligible person influences the electoral outcome.

The larger political message

The SIR controversy exposes a larger problem confronting the INDIA Alliance: its tendency to turn institutional and administrative questions into political battles against the constitutional machinery of the country.

An opposition has every right to challenge the government. It has every right to demand answers from the Election Commission. But it also has a responsibility to protect democratic institutions from irresponsible allegations and manufactured distrust.

India's electoral democracy is too important to be held hostage to the political calculations of parties anticipating electoral defeat.

A clean electoral roll is not the property of the BJP. It belongs to the people of India. Its credibility benefits every political party that participates in democratic elections.

The INDIA Alliance should stop treating electoral verification as an enemy of democracy. The real enemy of democracy is an electoral system in which eligibility cannot be established, duplicate entries cannot be detected and genuine voters cannot be protected.

SIR should not be viewed as an exercise against any political party, community or region. It must be an exercise for electoral integrity, national sovereignty and democratic accountability. One citizen, one legitimate registration and one vote must remain the uncompromising foundation of India's democracy.