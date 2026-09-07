Rishav Thappa

rishavgalaxy@gmail.com

Starting September 1, 2026, electricity consumers across Jammu and Kashmir will experience a noticeable squeeze on their household and business budgets. The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has officially approved an average tariff hike of 6.83 percent. This sweeping order, governing both the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) and the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), attempts to strike a precarious balance between the financial survival of the power utilities and the economic realities of the common consumer.

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To truly understand the weight and necessity of this hike, one must look backward. For decades, the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir operated in a state of financial freefall. Before the historic unbundling of the state-run Power Development Department (PDD) in late 2019, electricity was widely treated less as a measurable, valuable commodity and more as a loose civic entitlement. The old PDD era was characterized by a deeply entrenched culture of flat-rate billing, where a vast majority of households paid a fixed, nominal monthly fee regardless of whether they ran a single incandescent bulb or four heavy-duty winter heaters.

This lack of energy accounting created a logistical and economic nightmare. Because energy consumption was largely unmetered, power theft was rampant, and the local distribution networks were constantly overloaded. This directly led to the infamous, endless scheduled-and unscheduled-power cuts that defined winters in Kashmir and summers in Jammu. During those years, the region's Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses-an industry term that basically means the amount of electricity lost to theft, faulty wiring, or simply uncollected bills-frequently hovered around a staggering 50 to 60 percent. In simple terms, for every 100 units of electricity the government bought to supply to the public, they only collected money for about 40 of them. The state exchequer silently bled thousands of crores annually to cover this massive, invisible deficit.

The tipping point arrived with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act of 2019. By October of that year, the archaic PDD was dismantled and unbundled into distinct corporate entities, birthing JPDCL in Jammu and KPDCL in Kashmir. The mandate was clear: these new corporations had to run like actual utilities, capable of standing on their own two financial feet. This meant installing smart meters, phasing out flat-rate agreements, and charging consumers for the true, exact energy they consumed.

Naturally, this transition has not been easy. When the UT administration began aggressively rolling out smart meters in recent years, it sparked widespread public anxiety and sporadic protests. Consumers who had grown accustomed to receiving nominal bills of just a few hundred rupees were shocked to receive smart-metered bills in the thousands, finally reflecting their true usage of heavy appliances like air conditioners and heating boilers. This friction underscored the painful reality of transitioning from a subsidized welfare model to a stringent corporate utility structure.

However, the sheer scale of the power sector's financial requirements today leaves no room for the leniency of the past. Under the new 2026-27 JERC order, the total annual revenue required by both distribution companies to keep the lights on is an immense Rs 10,275.72 crore. If the utilities continued to charge the existing older rates, they would only collect about Rs 7,352.87 crore, leaving a gaping financial hole of nearly Rs 2,923 crore. If the regulatory commission had tried to close this entire gap strictly by raising consumer bills, the public would have faced a catastrophic 40 percent tariff shock.

Instead, the commission opted for the moderate 6.83 percent hike. This increase is projected to push the collected revenue up to Rs 7,854.94 crore. But this still leaves a massive unmet fiscal gap of Rs 2,420.78 crore. Much like the old days, the UT Government has stepped in, committing to bridge this exact shortfall through subsidies and grants-in-aid to protect consumers from bearing the full brunt of the actual cost.

Yet, even with the government cushioning the blow, the end consumer will still inevitably feel the heat across domestic, commercial, and industrial lines. For local businesses and the commercial sector, the math is sobering. Small metered commercial shops will now pay Rs 3.75 for every unit of energy consumed up to 200 units, an amount that escalates sharply to Rs 5.70 per unit once they cross that threshold.

The industrial sector-the heavily relied-upon backbone of J&K's economic aspirations-will also face a complex new reality. Small-scale factories will be charged Rs 4.60 per unit of energy consumed, but they must also pay a fixed monthly charge of Rs 63 for every unit of their sanctioned load capacity. Meanwhile, standard larger manufacturing units requiring high-voltage lines will pay Rs 4.50 per unit, alongside a much heftier fixed monthly charge of Rs 184. Power-intensive heavy industries will bear the steepest costs of all, paying over Rs 5.25 per unit alongside a massive fixed charge of Rs 236 per unit of capacity every single month. Even agricultural consumers have not been spared; smaller metered farm connections will pay Rs 1.05 per unit, jumping significantly to Rs 6.30 per unit for those requiring heavy-duty pump sets.

Perhaps the most transformative aspect of the JERC's new order is the aggressive enforcement of a "Time-of-Day" pricing system for consumers with larger power loads (above 10 kilowatts). By declaring the morning rush (6 am to 9 am) and the evening routine (5 pm to 10 pm) as "peak hours," the commission is forcing a massive behavioral shift. Industrial and commercial consumers will now face a steep 20 percent extra charge if they operate their heavy machinery during these hours, while other eligible larger setups face a 10 percent penalty. Conversely, a 20 percent discount is offered during the "solar hours" of 9 am to 5 pm. This provides a strategic financial incentive for businesses to shift their heavy operational loads to the daytime, easing the strain on the grid when the sun goes down.

Importantly, the public is not the only one being held accountable. In a significant consumer-friendly move, the regulator (JERC) has made it clear that power companies cannot charge honest, paying customers for their own operational waste. When electricity is lost due to old, frayed wiring, power theft, or uncollected bills, utilities often try to recover that lost money by raising tariffs on everyone else.

To stop this, the regulator set a strict cap on allowable power losses-limiting it to 15 percent for Jammu (JPDCL) and 19 percent for Kashmir (KPDCL). If the corporations lose more power than these allowed limits, they must absorb the financial loss themselves rather than passing the bill to the public. To hit these targets, the commission has ordered the companies to immediately fix worn-out wires and transformers, track every unit of electricity entering local feeders, and speed up the installation of smart meters across every neighborhood.

Raising tariffs is the easiest bureaucratic lever to pull; reforming a lethargic distribution system is the real test of governance. The public has stepped up to fulfill its end of the bargain-accepting smart meters, tolerating higher bills, and adapting daily routines to rigid time-of-day pricing. The old excuse blaming consumers for unmetered theft and entitlement is officially obsolete.

However, bridging an annual deficit with over Rs 2,400 crore in government subsidies is only a temporary cushion, not a sustainable fiscal strategy. True power reform will not be achieved at the billing counter-it must be won in the field. Until JPDCL and KPDCL crack down ruthlessly on feeder leaks, modernize archaic transformers, and eradicate unscheduled outages, these tariff hikes remain mere band-aids on a chronic structural wound.

A modern tariff structure demands a modern service. Ultimately, a power tariff hike cannot be a one-way street. Jammu and Kashmir's transition from the chaotic, unmetered PDD era to a disciplined utility market is economically necessary, but it demands reciprocal efficiency. Consumers are no longer asking for charity or entitlement-they are paying hard-earned money for a measurable service. If the utilities cannot eliminate chronic outages and plug their own internal waste, this tariff hike will be remembered not as a reformative step forward, but as an unjustified penalty on the law-abiding citizen.