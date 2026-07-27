Declare flash flood tragedy natural calamity: Shahnawaz

Announce special relief package

Excelsior Correspondent

SURANKOTE, July 26: District Congress Committee (DCC) president, Poonch, Shahnawaz Choudhary today demanded that the Union Government and the Jammu and Kashmir Government should immediately declare the recent cloudburst and flash flood devastation as a natural calamity and announce a comprehensive special relief and rehabilitation package for the affected families.

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Addressing a press conference here today, Shahnawaz, said that the scale of destruction in Poonch district is unprecedented. He stated that 22 people have lost their lives, hundreds of families have been rendered homeless, more than 100 houses have been completely damaged, over 200 houses have suffered partial damage, while around 18 families have lost their land and became landless, leaving them without any source of livelihood.

He expressed disappointment that despite the magnitude of the tragedy, neither the Chief Minister nor the Lieutenant Governor has visited the affected areas to assess the situation or console the bereaved families. He said the people of Pir Panjal feel neglected at a time when they need the Government’s support the most.

The DCC president said that the existing SDRF compensation norms are wholly inadequate to address the losses suffered by the victims. He demanded a special relief package comprising Rs 20 lakh for every fully damaged house, Rs 10 lakh for every partially damaged house, Rs 5 lakh for families who have lost their household belongings, and Rs 20 lakh as ex- gratia to the next of kin of every deceased person.

He further demanded that all families who have lost their land and homes be permanently rehabilitated with dignity and provided every possible assistance to rebuild their lives.

Referring to the enhanced compensation announced during Operation Sindoor, Shahnawaz said that the victims of this devastating natural disaster deserve the same humanitarian approach and compassionate response from the Government.

Seeking immediate intervention from the Central Government, he urged New Delhi to sanction a special financial package for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction in the affected areas of Poonch district and the Pir Panjal region.

Senior leaders Waheed Shah, Sheraz Bajar, Khushdev Verma, Rashid Kasana and others.