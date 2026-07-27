Decades long wait of Marwah-Warwan people for all weather road to Kishtwar will end in Apr 2027

75,000 population long for direct connectivity with Distt Hqrs

Two vital bridges, 2 km hard rock blasting major hurdles: CE

Gopal Sharma

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NOWPACHI (Kishtwar), July 26: Decades long wait of a population of over 75000 from the most neglected and remote areas of Warwan, Marwah and parts of Dachhan, to have direct road link with district headquarters, Kishtwar is likely to come to an end in April 2027, as higher authorities in the PW(R&B) Department have claimed to complete two remaining vital bridges and hardly 2 kms left over rocky road stretch within the given final target.

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Though, Marwah Sub Division remain connected only for five months during summer via Daksum and Margan Top in Kukarnag area of Anantnag district, but unfortunately, it took more than four decades to the authorities in J&K to connect Palmad village near Bhandarkote (Kishtwar) to connect with Nowpachi, the Sub Divisional headquarters of Marwah. This road remained political victim as there was no strong leadership from this Sub Division.

Official sources said that with the commissioning of this road in April 2027, the distance of Marwah Sub Divisional headquarters from District headquarters Kishtwar will be reduced by nearly 177 kms as compared to fair weather/summer road via Margan Top. While the distance from Kishtwar to Nowpachi town (Marwah) is 280 kms via Margan Top, with the opening of this road link via Soundar (Dacchan), it will be reduced to just 103 kms. The nearly 10-11 hours long journey will remain hardly 4 hours, after this road gets green nod. It will save time and money of the people besides minimising their sufferings as it will be an all weather road, the sources added.

A villager from Marwah GM Sheikh said that from Kishtwar to Palmad, the road was made motorable by mid 1980s, which is hardly 18 kms Kishtwar but from Palmad to Pattimahal, which is about 35 kms, such a slow was the pace of work that the road was completed during 2009-10. Then the work was sanctioned under PMGSY in the peace meals and from Pattimahal to Dangdoru which is hardly 12 kms, it took over ten years to the agency to complete the earth work. For 4-5 years the work remained closed on this road due to the reason best known to the concerned officials. From Pattimahal ahead, the work was even allotted to the GREF but it refused to take up the project, Sheikh said.

An official from R&B Kishtwar said that from Dangdoru to Soundar the distance is about 13 kms, which is main town of the Block Dachhan. A bridge being constructed over Maru Soundar stream collapsed twice during last few years. But now it is nearing completion. From Marwah side, the road is motorable up to Hatri which is about 28 kms. Now, between Sirshi and Hatri about 12-14 kms distance remains to be connected that too, due to about 2 kms hard rocky stretch and two bridges-- Sirshi bridge near Pakal-Dul hydel project site and Suid bridge.

Executive Engineer, PMGSY Marwah, Tilak Raj when contacted said that contractor-Kissana Brothers ( M/s DK Constructions) hailing from Kashmir had abandoned work for the last about 2-3 years. The work on the Suid bridge also remained closed for long. Now, after exerting pressure on the contractor by the District Administration Kishtwar and PMGSY authorities, the work has been resumed. He said hardly one and half km hard rocky stretch has been left for finally connecting the road from Kishtwar upto Marwah.

The XEn further said that work on Suid bridge is in progress. Its one embankment has been completed and the work on the second one will be completed within a week or two. It will take hardly three months to complete this steel girder bridge as the required material has been dumped at the site. It will be 35 mt span steel bridge. Now, under construction is 13 kms last leg of this road stretch, where total 2 km is very tough rocky stretch which needs blasting. The project cost is 12.16 crores. The work on Sirshi bridge at Pakkal is yet to be launched and it will also be completed in next six to eight months, the Executive Engineer added.

Chief Engineer PMGSY/ R&B, Chenab Zone, Parshotam Kumar Phonsa when contacted said that after issuing notices to the contractor- DK Constructions, they have now started work on this left over road project. He said hardly 1.5 to 2 kms road stretch has been left to be connected by executing earth work between Hatri and Sirshi. While the work on Suid bridge will be completed in next three months. The work on the Sirshi bridge at Pakkal, which will be of 58 mt span, will be completed by ending march, 2027.

Replying to a question the Chief Engineer Phonsa said, some works including protections walls, black topping and two main bridges is remaining on 22 kms road package worth Rs 22.21 crores. The works under Package I and Package-II are under execution. Rs 25.58 cr is the total project cost under Package -I in which bridges are also included. The contractor has been instructed to execute work as per standard specifications and PMGSY guidelines.

Phonsa claimed that by all means, both the bridges, remaining rocky road stretch and black topping work on most of the remaining portion is expected to be completed by the end of March 2027. He claimed that Marwah Sub Division will be connected directly with the district Headquarters Kishtwar in April 2027.

"With the commissioning of this road, the Marwah-Dachhan-Warwan areas will have all weather connectivity with the district headquarters. It will also reduce the distance from 280 kms (Via Margan Top) to hardly 100 to 103 kms ( Via Pattimahal- Dachhan) from Kishtwar to Marwah. From Kishtwar, Warwan (Inshan) will be 132 kms and last village of Warwan block-Sukhnei, about 150 kms from the district headquarters, the Chief Engineer added.