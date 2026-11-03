Debendra Dalai assumes charge as Chief Vigilance Officer, NHPC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Debendra Dalai, a distinguished Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer of the 1999 batch belonging to the AGMUT cadre assumed charge as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of NHPC, here today.

He holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree and has consistently demonstrated a commitment to transparency, policy implementation and organizational integrity throughout his long tenure in public service.

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Prior to joining NHPC as CVO, Dalai served as the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) in Arunachal Pradesh.

During his tenure as the Nodal Officer, Forest (Conservation) Act (FCA), he played a pivotal role in evaluating and advancing crucial infrastructure and power sector proposals such as NHPC's Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project, Dibang Multipurpose Project, Etalin Hydroelectric Project etc.

His extensive career also includes highly impactful tenures across various Union Territories and central departments. Notably, he served as the Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of Environment for the Chandigarh Administration, where he was instrumental in spearheading important Rooftop Solar Project and driving key environmental initiatives, establishment of Chandigarh Bird Park and serving as the Vice Chairman of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC).

Additionally, he has successfully held crucial positions such as the Senior Deputy Director at the Survey of India and CF/CCF for Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

As the Chief Vigilance Officer at NHPC Limited, Dalai will lead the Vigilance Division in steering corporate integrity, implementing preventive vigilance measures and upholding the highest standards of transparency and governance across the corporation's sustainable energy portfolio.

With a stellar professional career spanning over 27 years in public administration, environmental governance and regulatory leadership, Dalai brings a wealth of administrative, technical, and strategic expertise to NHPC.