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Home / International / Deaths in Congo's fast-moving Ebola outbreak top 3,000, spread of disease shows no signs of slowing

Deaths in Congo's fast-moving Ebola outbreak top 3,000, spread of disease shows no signs of slowing

BUNIA(Congo), Sept 2: Congo's Ebola outbreak has killed more than 3,000 people out of over 6,100 confirmed cases, the latest government data showed Wednesday, as the disease is spreading at an unprecedented speed, faster than efforts to track and slow...

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Daily Excelsior
04:07 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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BUNIA(Congo), Sept 2: Congo's Ebola outbreak has killed more than 3,000 people out of over 6,100 confirmed cases, the latest government data showed Wednesday, as the disease is spreading at an unprecedented speed, faster than efforts to track and slow it.

Data from Congo's Ministry of Health showed the outbreak has recorded 6,186 confirmed cases, including 3,007 deaths since it was declared in mid-May. It remains the fastest-growing outbreak of the disease ever. (AP)

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