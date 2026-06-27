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Home / International / Death toll in Venezuela earthquakes rises to 589 with almost 3,000 injured

Death toll in Venezuela earthquakes rises to 589 with almost 3,000 injured

CARACAS, Jun 26 : The death toll from two powerful earthquakes in Venezuela rose to 589, with 2,980 injured, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said early Friday. She made the announced surrounded by government and military officials as she welcomed the...

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Daily Excelsior
04:20 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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CARACAS, Jun 26 : The death toll from two powerful earthquakes in Venezuela rose to 589, with 2,980 injured, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said early Friday.

She made the announced surrounded by government and military officials as she welcomed the arrival of rescue crews from all over the world.

"We are going to rescue the people who are trapped," she said. "We are working tirelessly on this task."

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She said the state of La Guaira has been hardest hit by the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening, noting that it has been militarized as crews search for survivors and distribute food and water. (AP)

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