Death toll from Nepal flash floods climbs to 469 as search, rescue operations continue

KATHMANDU, Aug 28: The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 469 on Friday as search and rescue operations continued for a third day, with nearly 1,000 people still missing in the Himalayan nation.

The massive flash floods originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages in multiple districts, washing away critical bridges and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

In a statement, Nepal Police said the death toll has reached 469 in country, as more bodies were recovered from eight districts. Three people were killed in neighbouring Tibet.

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According to the police, 178 dead bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 110 from Nawalparasi East, 44 from Gorkha, 37 from Nuwakot and 33 from Dhading district.

Similarly, 28 bodies have been recovered from Tanahu, 27 from Nawalparasi West and 12 from Rasuwa.

At least 977 people, including 86 security personnel, 517 foreign tourists and 127 Nepali travellers, are missing since Wednesday morning when the flash floods hit Rasuwa and adjoining districts of Nepal.

So far, 1,545 injured and stranded people have been rescued from various affected regions. Among them, 84 are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kathmandu, where families are desperately hunting for loved ones.

Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, the police statement said.

Helicopters have been used to reach isolated areas and evacuate survivors, while ground teams continue searching riverbanks and downstream settlements, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the Nepal government has decided to halt all examinations from August 29 given the situation that developed following the devastating natural disaster.

All educational institutions have been instructed to reschedule the postponed exams at an appropriate time, said Education Minister and government spokesperson Sashmit Pokharel.

The Ministry also urged schools and colleges to arrange psychological counselling for students and teachers, maintain regular contact with students and parents, and coordinate efforts to provide necessary support and assistance.

Meanwhile, China sounded a Level-IV alert late on Thursday, saying a large barrier lake had formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal. China's emergency response system for natural disasters has four levels, with Level-I being the highest and Level IV the lowest. (PTI)