Deaf & dumb Renu resumes studies after 22-yr gap, scores 82% in JKSOS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: In an inspiring example of determination, perseverance and family support, Renu Hans, a deaf and dumb candidate, has secured 406 marks out of 500, achieving an impressive 82 per cent in the Jammu and Kashmir State Open Schooling (JKSOS) examination.

Renu’s achievement is particularly noteworthy as she resumed her studies after a gap of nearly 22 years. Despite the challenges associated with her disability and the long interruption in her education, she continued to pursue her academic goals with courage and dedication.

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Throughout her educational journey, the support and encouragement of her child played an important role in motivating her to continue her studies and remain confident. Her family’s encouragement helped her overcome difficulties and work towards this significant milestone.

Renu also acknowledges the love, guidance and blessings of her parents, father Bansi Lal Hans and mother Darshana Devi, whose support and values have remained an important part of her life.

Through JKSOS, Renu received an opportunity to return to formal education and fulfil a long-standing aspiration. Her result reflects her hard work, commitment and determination to overcome the barriers that had interrupted her studies.

Her success carries a meaningful message for persons with disabilities, women returning to education and families supporting loved ones in achieving their goals. Renu’s journey demonstrates that with opportunity, encouragement and determination, it is never too late to pursue education.

Renu Hans’s success is not merely an academic achievement—it is a story of resilience, parental blessings, family encouragement and a new beginning after 22 years.