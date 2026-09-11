Deadlock Over Singhpora–Vailoo Tunnel Project Ends, Rs 3,567-Cr Project Set To Move Ahead

JAMMU, Sep 11: The long-pending Singhpora–Vailoo twin-tube tunnel project under Sinthan Pass is set to move ahead, with the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) inviting bids for its construction along the Kishtwar–Vailoo–Khanabal section of National Highway-244.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 3,567.51 crore, is aimed at providing an all-weather connectivity link between Kishtwar in the Chenab Valley and Anantnag in south Kashmir, offering an alternative to the treacherous Sinthan Top route that frequently remains closed during winter due to heavy snowfall.

According to a Notice Inviting Bid issued by NHIDCL, the 38.611-km highway package will be executed in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

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The package includes construction of a 10.331-km left tunnel tube and a 10.363-km right tunnel tube, along with approach roads and other associated infrastructure. The stipulated construction period is 60 months, followed by a 120-month maintenance period.

The project will connect Chhatroo in Kishtwar district with Vailoo in Anantnag district. The eastern approach from Chhatroo to the tunnel portal will cover 17.088 km, while the western approach towards Vailoo will extend for 11.160 km, including the portal section.

The eastern portal, proposed near Singhpora in Kishtwar district, will be located at an elevation of around 2,243 metres, while the western portal at Gadole will be at approximately 2,404 metres.

The tunnel will have a nine-metre carriageway, footpaths and dedicated emergency facilities. The two tubes will be interconnected through cross-passages at intervals of about 500 metres to facilitate pedestrian movement and emergency evacuation.

As per the project documents, 20 cross-passages, each 6.1 metres wide and 18.5 metres long, have been proposed.

The tunnel will be equipped with semi-transverse ventilation, fire detection and firefighting systems, CCTV surveillance, emergency communication facilities, traffic-control systems, lighting, drainage and waterproofing arrangements.

Fire hydrants will be installed at intervals of 250 metres, besides hose connections and fire extinguishers at shorter intervals.

The project package also includes construction of approach roads, bridges, viaducts, culverts, drainage systems, safety installations and other ancillary works.

A total of 21 major and minor bridges, viaducts and viaduct-cum-bridge structures have been proposed, with the longest being a 1,345-metre viaduct at design chainage 139+660.

The approach roads will be developed as two-lane highways with paved shoulders. The project also provides for roadside and catch drains extending over 26 km and 28 km, respectively.

The tunnel has been proposed to comply with relevant Indian and international standards, including applicable IRC guidelines for road tunnels, CIE standards for tunnel lighting and NFPA provisions relating to fire safety.

The Vailoo–Singhpora tunnel project, approved in 2017 and reaffirmed in 2021, has faced repeated delays over the years.

Once completed, the tunnel is expected to provide a reliable all-weather alternative to the Sinthan Top route, improve connectivity between Kashmir and the Chenab Valley, reduce travel time and facilitate greater movement of people and goods.

The project is also expected to give a boost to tourism, trade and economic activity in both regions while strengthening strategic and inter-regional connectivity along NH-244. (KNO)