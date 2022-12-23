DDE JU organizes workshop for in-service teachers enrolled under B.Ed programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 23: Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), University of Jammu (JU) today organized a workshop cum induction programme for the in-service teachers enrolled under its B.Ed programme for the current academic session.

Nearly 250 in-service teachers enrolled in B.Ed programme attended the inaugural function. Director DDE Professor Neelu Rohmetra presided over the function. The workshop shall be followed by Counselling Sessions over next 15 days.

The programme commenced with the introduction cum welcome address by the B.Ed programme Coordinator, Dr Jaspal Singh Warwal. He briefed the participants about the course design, internship works etc. The resource persons for the various technical sessions include Prof CL Shivgotra, Dr Anuradha Goswami, Ramzan Ali, Dr Tajinder Kour, Dr Upasana Sharma, Dr Sunita Sharma, Dr Rakesh Sharma, Paramjeet Kour, Renu Bala, Raspreet Kour, Anisha Kumari and Dr Shefali Sharma.

Prof CL Shivgotra, in his address, highlighted the importance of various activities like Internship Work and writing of Reflective Journals as the important components of the B.Ed Course.

In her address, Prof Neelu Rohmetra encouraged the participants to engage wholeheartedly with peer group and faculty during the sessions. Besides, she also urged upon the participants to be creative and innovative in teaching methodologies. Prof Rohmetra elaborated on the salient features of NEP-2020, wherein multidiscipinarity, flexibility and learning at one’s own pace are some of the focal areas.

“The teachers must comprehend and appreciate the underpinning linkages between School & Higher Education, as envisaged in NEP-2020”, she emphasized and also touched upon the qualities of good teacher besides the role of teachers as a responsibility for nation building.

The inaugural session concluded with the presentation of vote of thanks by Dr Anuradha Goswami, faculty DDE and Coordinator UG Programme.