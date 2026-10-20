DDC visits Transit Accommodation at Lethpora

Excelsior Correspondent

PULWAMA, Oct 19: District Development Commissioner (DDC), Pulwama, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, today visited the Transit Accommodation at Lethpora to take stock of the ongoing development works and readiness of the accommodation facilities.

During the visit, the DDC inspected the accommodation being developed at the site and took stock of the status of various infrastructure and essential services. He emphasised that all pending works must be completed within clearly defined timelines and that the premises are made safe and fully functional before being handed over.

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The DDC was informed that 528 quarters are ready for handover and directed the concerned agencies to ensure that all the quarters are handed over by the end of December 2026.

Giving priority to the safety of the premises, the DDC directed that an urgent fire-safety audit of the entire accommodation complex be conducted and necessary compliance measures be completed on priority.

The SSP, Awantipora, was instructed to undertake a comprehensive security review of all the premises and identify and address any security-related requirements to ensure adequate safety and security of the accommodation.

Taking stock of the vertical transportation facilities, the DDC directed the concerned agencies to ensure that all 28 lifts are made operational, with the installation work to be completed by the end of November 2026.

The DDC was accompanied by SSP Awantipora, Irshad Hussain Rather; ADC Awantipora, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone; CPO Pulwama, Aashiq Khanday; Superintending Engineer, PWD Pulwama; Superintending Engineer, Hydraulic Pulwama; and Superintending Engineer, KPDCL Pulwama, besides other concerned officers and officials.