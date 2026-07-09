DDC, SSP Reasi visits Siyad Baba, Reviews tourism infrastructure development

Excelsior correspondent

REASI, JULY 08: District Development Commissioner Reasi Kumar Abhishek and SSP Mukund Tibrewal today conducted an extensive inspection of the Siyad Baba Waterfall area to review the existing infrastructure and assess the requirements for the planned development of the popular tourist destination.

During the inspection, the DDC took a comprehensive review of the amenities available at the site and interacted with the concerned officers regarding the scope for further improvement. Stressing the need for sustainable development, he directed the concerned department to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a check dam. The proposed structure is expected to aid in water conservation, regulate water flow and enhance the scenic appeal of the waterfall area while ensuring ecological balance.

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To improve the overall visitor experience, he instructed the concerned departments to construct modern public washrooms equipped with adequate sanitation facilities.

He also directed the renovation of the existing changing rooms and the upgradation of bathing ghats to provide safe, convenient and hygienic facilities for tourists and devotees visiting the waterfall.

Emphasizing the importance of public safety, he directed the concerned officers to undertake dredging operations and remove debris accumulated near the waterfall. He stated that these measures would facilitate smooth water flow, reduce potential hazards and make the bathing area safer for visitors, particularly during the peak tourist season.

ADC Rakesh Kumar, CPO Narinder Gupta, ACR Nitin Verma, Tehsildar Reasi and Thakrakote and other concerned officers were present during the visit.