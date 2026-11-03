DDC Shopian reviews progress of Irrigation Department Works in district

Excelsior Correspondent

SHOPIAN, Nov 02: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Charandeep Singh today held a comprehensive review meeting of the Irrigation Department to assess the progress of various ongoing and planned works being executed under different schemes and budgetary heads across the district.

During the meeting, the DDC undertook a detailed review of the physical and financial progress of ongoing projects and took stock of the status of various proposed and planned works. He emphasised the need to accelerate the pace of execution and ensure that all ongoing projects are completed within the stipulated timelines without compromising on the quality of works.

Advertisement

The meeting was also apprised that the district has a total Command Area (CCA) of 19,700 hectares, out of which 16,693 hectares has been achieved. The district has an irrigation network comprising approximately 212 km of main canals and 602 km of distributaries.

The DDC directed the Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division Shopian and his team of officers and field staff to remain vigilant, maintain close field supervision and ensure effective monitoring of all ongoing works. He emphasised that any unnecessary delays, lack of coordination or administrative bottlenecks must be addressed promptly to facilitate smooth execution of projects.

It was further informed that a total of 60 irrigation schemes are presently being managed in the district, comprising 36 Gravity Schemes and 24 Lift Schemes, including 3 Major/Medium Schemes and 57 Minor Schemes.

The DDC further emphasised the importance of proper planning, technical assessment and field verification before preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), observing that all proposed works must be based on actual field requirements, technical feasibility and the anticipated benefits to the public. He directed that DPRs should be comprehensive, realistic and properly vetted to avoid deficiencies and delays at subsequent stages.

Taking serious note of delays in execution by certain contractors, the DDC directed the Irrigation Department to strictly monitor the performance of contractors and take appropriate action against those failing to execute the allotted works as per the prescribed timelines and contractual obligations. He made it clear that accountability must be fixed wherever negligence or undue delay is noticed.

The DDC emphasised that development of irrigation infrastructure is crucial for strengthening the agricultural economy of the district and ensuring adequate irrigation facilities to farmers. He stressed that the interests of the district and its people must remain paramount and that no negligence or laxity in the implementation of development works would be tolerated.

The Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division Shopian, assured the District Development Commissioner that all necessary measures would be taken to expedite the execution of ongoing works, strengthen field-level monitoring and ensure timely completion of projects. He also assured full commitment and coordination from the officers and staff of the Division in achieving the targets set for the department.

The meeting concluded with directions for regular progress monitoring, enhanced accountability and coordinated efforts to ensure effective and timely implementation of all irrigation-related developmental works across District Shopian.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer (CPO), Mudasir Ahmed, Executive Engineer and other Officers/Officials of Irrigation and Flood Control Department.