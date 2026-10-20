DDC reviews implementation of District plan, directs timeline completion of works

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 19: District Development Commissioner Reasi Kumar Abhishek today chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of development works being executed under the District Capex Budget 2026–27 and Tribal Plan in the district.

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The DDC reviewed the physical and financial progress of works across various sectors, including Jal Shakti, PWD (R&B), Education, Health and Rural Development. He also reviewed the status of tendering and allotment of works, expenditure incurred and timelines fixed for completion.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of works under DDC, BDC and PRI grants, besides other departmental schemes. The concerned executing agencies apprised the DDC of the progress achieved and the status of works pending at various stages.

Emphasising the need for effective monitoring and timely execution, the DDC directed the concerned departments and executing agencies to expedite the pace of work and ensure completion of all ongoing projects within the stipulated timelines. He further directed them to submit detailed lists of completed works and ensure that bills for such works are submitted to the concerned DDOs without delay.

The DDC also directed the Treasury Officer, Reasi, to ensure that bills are received and processed at the Treasury within three days to facilitate timely release of payments.

The meeting further deliberated on incomplete and non-feasible works, proposed changes in the nomenclature of certain projects, and cases requiring further scrutiny and necessary decisions.

Chief Planning Officer Narinder Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Development Mukesh Sharma, Executive Engineers of PWD (R&B), Jal Shakti and Rural Engineering Wing (REW), Chief Medical Officer, Block Development Officers and other concerned officers attended the meeting.