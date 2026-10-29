DDC reviews developmental scenario in RS Pura sub-division

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Jammu Minga Sherpa today visited RS Pura Subdivision to review the progress of developmental works and assess on the ground delivery of public services.

During the visit, the DDC chaired a Block Diwas at the Community Hall in Vibrant Village Abdullian. He listened to public grievances and demands in the presence of Member Legislative Assembly Suchetgarh, Prof Gharu Ram Bhagat.

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The locals demanded road connectivity, provision of Smart Buses and the repair and augmentation of irrigation canals. People also raised revenue-related issues, including relief and land ownership rights for refugees.

The DDC assured that the issues would be examined on priority. He directed the concerned departments to take time-bound action to meet the genuine demands.

He also visited the Vibrant Villages of Nai Basti Gulabgarh, Flora and Suchetgarh, where he interacted with locals and reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental works and the implementation of welfare schemes. He directed the concerned officers to ensure the timely completion of pending works and saturation of eligible beneficiaries under the Government schemes.

The DDC also inspected the restoration work at the heritage Railway Station, RS Pura and reviewed the progress made.

He also visited the Sub-District Hospital RS Pura and Major Arvind Bazala Boys Higher Secondary School to assess the availability of essential facilities and the functioning of these institutions. At the hospital, he reviewed the availability of medical staff, medicines, diagnostic facilities and sanitation. He directed the concerned authorities to further strengthen patient care services. At the school, he took stock of academic activities, infrastructure and basic facilities for students.

The DDC also visited the Palash/Parisha Centre of the Social Welfare Department and interacted with the inmates. The District Social Welfare Officer briefed him on the functioning of the Centre and the facilities and services being provided to the inmates.

He was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner Sher Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishita Rathi, Chief Planning Officer Ajaypal Singh and other district officers.