Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Nov 16: District Development Commissioner Reasi Kumar Abhishek today chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of ongoing and approved road and bridge projects being executed under various centrally sponsored schemes and development programmes across the district.

The meeting reviewed the physical and financial progress of projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Central Road and Infrastructure Fund, NABARD-Rural Infrastructure Development Fund and Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI). The status of road connectivity, construction and upgradation works, bridge projects and issues affecting their execution were also discussed.

Advertisement

Taking stock of PMGSY projects across different phases and batches, the DDC emphasised the need to strengthen road connectivity, particularly in rural and remote areas.

He also reviewed CRIF and NABARD-RIDF projects, besides assessing the progress and expenditure of SASCI-funded works.

The status of the Domail-Katra-Reasi-Pouni-Bhambla National Highway was also reviewed, with particular focus on ongoing permanent restoration works in the Katra and Reasi divisions.

The DDC directed the concerned officers and executing agencies to expedite the pace of execution and take up pending blacktopping works at the earliest.

He stressed that projects nearing completion must be completed on priority, while major ongoing projects should be completed within the stipulated timelines.

The DDC also reviewed the District CAPEX Budget for 2026-27 and directed all concerned departments to accelerate the execution of approved works and ensure their completion within the current financial year.

He called for regular monitoring of physical and financial progress to prevent delays.

The status of the proposed new EVM Warehouse building was also reviewed and the concerned officers were directed to take necessary measures to ensure timely progress of the project.

Reviewing issues concerning the Forest Department, the DDC stressed effective inter-departmental coordination and directed the concerned officers to conduct joint field inspections to resolve pending issues and facilitate the smooth execution of developmental works.

Chief Planning Officer Narinder Kumar, Superintending Engineers of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Public Works Department, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Nitin Verma, Executive Engineers and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.