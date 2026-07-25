DDC Poonch visits flash flood-hit villages in Surankote, reviews restoration measures

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 24: District Development Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma today visited the flash flood-affected villages of Hari-Marhote in Tehsil Surankote to assess the damage caused by the recent calamity and review the relief, rescue and restoration measures being undertaken by the district administration.

The DDC reached the affected area early in the morning, accompanied by SDM Surankote Mohammed Farooq Khan, Assistant Commissioner (Development) Shakeel Ahmed, Executive Engineers of PWD (R&B), Jal Shakti Department and Irrigation & Flood Control, besides other officers concerned.

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He inspected the damage to roads, shops, school buildings, protection bunds along the riverbed, agricultural land, standing crops, horticulture, irrigation channels and other public and private infrastructure. He also interacted with affected families and local residents, heard their grievances and obtained first-hand feedback on the losses suffered and the immediate requirements of the people.

The DDC sought detailed reports from the departments concerned on the extent of damage, the progress of restoration works and the measures being taken to restore normalcy in the affected villages. He directed all departments to work in close coordination and restore damaged roads, public utilities and other essential infrastructure immediately so that public inconvenience is minimised. He issued on-the-spot directions to the officers concerned to expedite restoration works on priority and instructed SDM Surankote to personally monitor the relief and restoration operations and ensure inter-departmental coordination for the timely completion of all works.

The DDC assured the affected families that the district administration stands firmly with them and that all possible assistance, as per the prescribed norms, will be extended to the affected households. He reiterated that every genuine case of damage would be assessed properly and relief provided without delay.