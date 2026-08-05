DDC Jammu reviews execution of District Plan 2026–27

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Jammu Dr. Rakesh Minhas on Tuesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress of works being executed under the District Capex Plan 2026–27 across key development sectors.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Sher Singh; Chief Planning Officer (CPO) Ajaypal Singh, besides senior officers from the Rural Development Department (RDD), Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering (PHE)/Jal Shakti Department, School Education Department, Health Department, Ground Water Department (GWD), Power Development Department (PDD) and other concerned departments.

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The District Development Commissioner reviewed the department-wise physical and financial progress of works approved under the district development plan. Detailed discussions were held on expenditure incurred, tendering status, execution of ongoing projects, completion timelines and issues affecting implementation.

Dr. Rakesh Minhas emphasized the need for timely completion of all sanctioned works while maintaining the highest standards of quality and transparency. He directed the executing departments to ensure optimum utilization of allocated funds, expedite tendering wherever pending and closely monitor the pace of execution to achieve the targets within the prescribed timelines.

The DDC stressed that all developmental projects should be implemented in a mission mode with regular field inspections and effective coordination among departments. He instructed the officers to identify and resolve bottlenecks on priority so that public infrastructure and essential services are delivered to the people without delay.

The Rural Development Department, Public Works Department, PHE/Jal Shakti Department, School Education Department, Health Department, Ground Water Department and Power Development Department presented sector-wise progress reports and apprised the chair about the status of ongoing works, achievements made and the action plan for the coming months.

The District Development Commissioner underscored that the District Capex Budget is a vital instrument for strengthening infrastructure and improving public service delivery. He called upon all departments to maintain close coordination, ensure strict adherence to timelines and accelerate the execution of developmental works for the overall socio-economic development of the district.