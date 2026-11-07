DDC Doda reviews progress of district plan works

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Nov 6: District Development Commissioner Doda Krishan Lal today chaired a review meeting to assess the physical and financial progress of developmental works being executed under the District Capex Budget and various other funding components.

The DDC conducted a detailed review of the sector-wise and block-wise progress of works taken up under Tied and Untied Funds, Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), BDC, PRI grants and other developmental programmes.

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He inquired about status of administrative approvals, tendering, allotment, issuance of Letters of Intent (LOIs), commencement and completion of works, besides expenditure incurred in the current financial year.

The review also covered the progress of works under PRI, BDC and ABDP components. He also reviewed pending dispute cases related to developmental works and the issues requiring inter-departmental coordination. He stressed the need for timely resolution of such cases to avoid unnecessary delays in execution and ensure completion of approved projects within the stipulated timelines.

The officers were directed to closely monitor the progress, expedite pending formalities, ensure optimum utilisation of allocated funds and maintain transparency and accountability in project implementation.

Emphasis was also laid on adherence to quality standards and ensuring that the benefits of developmental initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by DFO, Superintending Engineer PWD (R&B), Superintending Engineer Hydraulic, Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Education Officer, Executive Engineers, EO Municipality, BDOs, CDPOs and other concerned officers.