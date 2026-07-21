DDC Doda reviews progress of development works

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 20: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda Krishan Lal today chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress of development works being executed under the District Capex Budget.

During the meeting, the DDC reviewed the physical and financial progress of works being implemented by various departments, including Elementary Education, Secondary Education, Health Department, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Jal Shakti Department, Rural Development Department (RDD), Power Development Department (PDD), BDC Grants and PRI Grants. Officers concerned presented department-wise updates on the status of sanctioned works, expenditure incurred and projects completed, besides highlighting the issues affecting implementation.

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The DDC directed all departments to expedite the pace of work and ensure all sanctioned projects are completed within the stipulated timelines, stressing that there should be no unnecessary delays and asking officers to closely monitor the progress of ongoing works. He instructed that all works completed physically must also be completed financially without delay by ensuring timely submission of bills and completion of financial formalities and directed the departments concerned to submit all pending Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) at the earliest so that no project is delayed due to procedural bottlenecks.

Among those present were SE PWD (R&B), SE Hydraulics, CPO, ACD, CEO, CMO, Executive Engineer (XEN) PDD, Executive Engineers of the R&B Department, EO Municipality, Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs), Assistant Engineers (AEs) and other officers concerned.