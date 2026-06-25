DDC Doda presides over Block Diwas at Chownary

DODA, June 24: District Development Commissioner Doda Krishan Lal today presided over a Block Diwas cum Public Redressal Camp at Panchayat Chownary, Block Bhallessa.

A large number of residents, public representatives and local stakeholders participated and raised concerns spanning infrastructure, education, healthcare, transport, power, water supply, digital connectivity and welfare scheme implementation.

Key demands included action against drug peddlers, road connectivity for Scheduled Tribe households, expediting PMGSY works, addressing staff shortages in schools and departments, improving mobile network coverage at tourist destinations, operationalising the Dialysis Unit, expanding MGNREGA works and strengthening facilities at health centres and schools.

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The DDC directed departments concerned to ensure timely redressal of grievances and accelerated implementation of development works.

Directions covered road safety works including blacktopping, construction of protection walls and expediting a proposal for crash barriers already submitted to the government; strengthening of revenue camps and grievance redressal mechanisms at the Panchayat level; review of power infrastructure works under the RDSS Scheme; uninterrupted drinking water in schools and health institutions and field visits by PMGSY authorities to identify and address vulnerable road stretches. Fertiliser availability, transport fare transparency and mobile connectivity were also taken up, with improvement measures stated to be under way.

Departmental officers apprised the gathering of ongoing works. The education sector has seen restoration works commence, with rationalisation of low-enrolment schools continuing and seasonal teachers being engaged under Samagra Shiksha. The Dialysis Unit is complete and awaiting operationalisation, the X-ray facility is now functional and a Health Centre building is being reviewed for possible relocation due to slide-prone conditions at its identified site. Lift-based water supply interventions are under way in an affected panchayat and the Assistant Commissioner (Development) assured that rural development works would be executed without bias through proper planning and continuous monitoring.

The DDC reiterated the administration's commitment to Nasha Mukt and TB Mukt Bharat goals, urging citizens, youth groups to support anti-drug and healthcare awareness efforts. He also inspected departmental stalls at the venue.