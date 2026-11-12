DDC Doda chairs Block Diwas program at village Shiva

DODA, Nov 11: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda Krishan Lal today chaired the (Public Outreach) Block Diwas Programme here at village Shiva to address public grievances, review developmental requirements and ensure effective delivery of government services at the grassroots level.

The programme provided an opportunity to residents of Shiva and adjoining areas to interact directly with the District Administration and highlight issues concerning basic amenities, public infrastructure and essential services.

The programme was attended by PO ICDS Akhter Qazi; Chief Planning Officer Manesh Kumar Manhas; Assistant Commissioner Development Din Mohammad Afaqi; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Mushraf Ali Haff; District Social Welfare Officer Zubair Ahmed; Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vinod Sharma; former ADDC Roshan Lal; Executive Engineers and officers from PHE, R&B, Education and other concerned departments, besides former PRI representatives, social activists and a large number of locals.

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During the programme, the public raised several demands seeking repair and improvement of existing water supply schemes, establishment of Primary Health Centre, provision of banking facilities, verification of PMAY beneficiaries, construction of an examination hall and toilets in the newly constructed GHSS Shiva building, transport facilities for students, installation of crash barriers at vulnerable road locations, upgradation of the school playground and development of an effective drainage system.

Responding to the issues raised, the DDC directed the stakeholder departments to take appropriate and time-bound action on genuine public demands.

The R&B Department informed that routine road maintenance is being undertaken and vulnerable locations for installation of crash barriers have been identified for inclusion in forthcoming phases.

The Assistant Commissioner Development informed that drainage works for the playground and school premises would be incorporated in the next year's plan. He further stated that verification of PMAY beneficiaries is underway and only eligible beneficiaries would be considered under the scheme as per prescribed guidelines.

The DDC assured the public that the demand for establishing a J&K Bank facility in the area would be taken up on priority. He also assured that the establishment of smart classrooms at the GHSS Shiva to improve learning facilities for students.

The PHE Department informed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for repair of the water supply scheme has already been submitted to the higher authorities for consideration.

Additionally, awareness and service-delivery stalls were put up by the Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Labour Department, Health Department and Sheep Husbandry. The stalls disseminated information about government welfare schemes, departmental services and ongoing initiatives, while facilitating public interaction and guidance regarding eligibility and application procedures.

The DDC also sensitised the participants about the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, urging people to actively contribute towards building a drug-free society and support the efforts for the elimination of tuberculosis. He further encouraged the public to register on the JK Samadhan Portal and submit their grievances through the online platform to seek systematic and time-bound redressal of grievances.

Highlighting various financial inclusion initiatives and social security measures, including accidental insurance schemes, the DDC urged eligible residents to enrol themselves and avail the benefits of these government-sponsored schemes.