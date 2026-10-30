DDC reviews progress under UT Capex, TSP

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Oct 29: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Indu Kanwal Chib, today chaired a review meeting at the Mini Secretariat to assess the physical and financial progress of various developmental schemes and sectoral plans across the district.

The meeting reviewed progress under the UT Capex Tribal Sub Plan, Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), District Mineral Fund (DMF) and Revenue Capex.

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During the meeting, the DDC undertook a scheme-wise review of projects being implemented by various line departments and executing agencies. She was apprised of the status of completed and ongoing works, as well as projects yet to commence under the Tribal Sub Plan and DA-JGUA.

Emphasising the need to prioritise tribal welfare and development in marginalised areas, the DDC directed the concerned departments to expedite implementation of projects aimed at improving access to essential amenities and promoting inclusive socio-economic development.

Reviewing works under CSR, DMF and Revenue Capex, she stressed the need for close inter-departmental coordination to address field-level bottlenecks, site clearance issues and procedural delays.

She directed the executing agencies to accelerate the pace of work, expedite billing and ensure timely and optimum utilisation of allocated funds before the close of the working season.

The meeting was attended by Superintending Engineers of R&B and Hydraulic circles, Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Commissioner Development, District Programme Officer ICDS, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officers & others.