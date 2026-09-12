DDC Bandipora reviews progress under Capex Budgets

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Sept 11: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Indu Kanwal Chib, today chaired a meeting to review the physical and financial progress under the District Capex and Revenue Capex Budgets for 2026-27.

The meeting was attended by Superintending Engineers of PHE Hydraulic Circle, R&B Circle and KPDCL, Divisional Forest Officer, Assistant Commissioner Development, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Executive Engineers and other concerned district sector officers.

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During the meeting, the DDC reviewed progress on 2,056 developmental works under the District Capex Budget against an approved outlay of Rs 4,527.26 lakh. These include 120 ongoing and 1,935 new works. It was informed that Administrative Approval has been accorded to 1,807 works, 1,350 have been tendered, 889 allotted and 68 works have been completed.

The DDC directed the General Manager, NHPC, to expedite approval and disbursement of Rs 8.50 crore earmarked for the affected areas of the Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project under the Water Conservation Plan. The Chief Agriculture Officer was also directed to expedite all pending works under the conservation framework.

The meeting also reviewed 24 departmental buildings being taken up under the Revenue Capex Budget. The executing agencies were directed to expedite the construction works and ensure timely submission of completed bills to the respective treasuries.

The DFO Bandipora was directed to complete the billing process for works worth Rs 75.50 lakh under SSY and submit the bills to the treasury within five days. The Executive Engineer, Hydraulic Gurez, was asked to raise the pending bill of Rs 1.06 lakh under District Capex without delay. The Executive Engineer, R&B Gurez, was directed to complete the restoration work of Habba Khatoon Spring by October 20.

The DDC also directed the concerned BDOs to finalize procurement of items under DDC and BDC grants at the earliest and refer cases to the District Procurement Committee wherever required to avoid procedural delays.

The DDC directed all executing agencies to ensure optimum utilization of funds, maintain quality standards and adhere strictly to the prescribed timelines.