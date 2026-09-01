DDC Anantnag chairs Bankers' DLRC meeting for quarter ended June -2026

ANANTNAG, Aug 31: A District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting to review the performance of the banking sector in Anantnag district for the quarter ending June-2026 (Q1 FY 2026–27) was held today under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC), Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat at the DC Office.

The meeting was attended by GM DIC, CPO, CAO, CAHO, DD Fisheries, DSWO, AD Handicrafts, District Officers KVIB, KVIC and NRLM, LDO RBI, DDM NABARD, Cluster Heads of J&K Bank, Chief Manager SBI, Director RSETI, District Coordinators of various Banks and officers from KVIB, KVIC, EO MC Ananthnag and NRLM.

At the outset, the minutes of last DLRC meeting held in June-2026 were unanimously confirmed by the committee.

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Presenting a comprehensive review, Lead District Manager (LDM), informed the chair that the total deposits in the district as of June 30, 2026 stood at Rs 9698.49 crore, while advances amounted to Rs 7612.18 crore, resulting in a Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio of 78.49%.

Under the District Credit Plan (DCP) of FY 2026–27, the banking sector disbursed Rs 1287 crore under the priority sector against a target of ₹6804.46 crore, thereby achieving about 19% of the allotted target. Non-priority sector lending stood at Rs 628.55 crore against the target of Rs 2567.21 crore, thereby achieving 24.5% of the target.

During the meeting, the DDC reviewed the performance of banks for the quarter 1st in detail. He laid special emphasis on improving the Credit–Deposit (CD) Ratio and enhancing credit flow to priority areas, particularly agriculture and allied sectors besides formation of FPOs and hassle free disbursal of loans.

Reviewing the status of crop loans, the DDC advised the banks to ensure adequate and timely credit to farmers. He appreciated the progress shown in crop loan disbursement and urged the banks to intensify the efforts and achieve targets in coordination with the Agriculture Department.

Observing the decline in some loan segments viz Vishwakarma Scheme, the DDC directed the banks to take immediate corrective measures and improve lending performance. He further reviewed the progress of other priority sector advances and instructed the banks to increase lending to productive sectors.

On the occasion, the DDC reviewed progress under government-sponsored schemes like Svanidhi, Mudra, PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY, PMEGP, JDY, Mission Yuva, ODOP, PMSGY, among others.

Highlighting the need for greater coordination and streamlining credit disbursal process by banks, the DDC instructed LDM and concerned officers to ensure swift disbursal of credit to the beneficiaries under flagship initiatives like HADP, Mission YUVA and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. He further asked them to regularly review the progress of individual banks and clusters.

It was informed that against 4691 sanctioned cases under Mission YUVA, loans to the tune of Rs 24918.00 lakh have been disbursed in favour of 4277 cases so far. Similarly, under PM Surya Ghar credit amounting to Rs 45 crore has been disbursed to 2512 beneficiaries.