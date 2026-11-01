DCHB fieldwork completed in J&K, Ladakh: CPCO Amit Sharma

‘Population enumeration in non-snowbound

areas from Feb 2027’

Excelsior Correspondent

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JAMMU, Oct 31: The fieldwork for the District Census Handbook (DCHB) has been completed in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, while preparations are underway for population enumeration in the non-snowbound areas of J&K in February 2027, Chief Principal Census Officer (CPCO) Amit Sharma said today.

Addressing a press briefing here, Sharma, who is also Director Census Operations, J&K and Ladakh, said the data collected for the DCHB would now be examined by Charge Officers for completeness, consistency and accuracy.

Any discrepancies would be taken up for clarification or rectification before the information is submitted to the Directorate of Census Operations for authentication, he said.

He said the exercise involved around 400 questions for each Village Directory and 420 questions for every Town Directory.

"The verification process is expected to be completed by mid-November 2026. The information collected on civic amenities and infrastructure reflects the position as on December 31, 2025," Sharma said.

The DCHB will provide village- and town-level information on education, healthcare, drinking water, sanitation, transport and communication facilities, which will help district administrations in local planning and assessment of development requirements.

CPCO Sharma said preparations for population enumeration in the non-snowbound areas of J&K were being undertaken in coordination with district administrations and concerned departments, drawing upon the experience gained during the snow-bound operation.

He said training of State and district-level officers would be completed by mid-November, followed by Master Trainers in the third week of November and Field Trainers in December.

Training of enumerators and supervisors is scheduled from the third week of December 2026 to mid-January 2027, he said.

Sharma further said that special attention would be given to the enumeration of houseless people and Special Charges, including defence establishments, Central Armed Police Forces and other institutions.

Arrangements would also be made to cover people living on pavements, at transport hubs and other locations identified under Census instructions, he said.

CPCO Sharma said timely training, inter-departmental coordination and complete coverage of all population groups would be crucial for the successful conduct of Census 2027.

He was accompanied by Joint Chief Principal Census Officer Arun Kumar and Deputy Chief Principal Census Officer Manmeet Singh Loomba.