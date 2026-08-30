DCC Jammu calls for intensified outreach

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: The District Congress Committee (DCC) Jammu Urban today convened a meeting of its District vice presidents under the leadership of DCC Jammu Urban president and former Minister Yogesh Sawhney, which was chaired by Raman Bhalla, working president JKPCC.

The meeting focused on strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level and preparing a sustained public outreach programme across Jammu Urban. Detailed discussions were held on expanding the party's presence at the booth, ward and block levels, intensifying direct engagement with the people and ensuring that public concerns and issues are effectively raised at every level.

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The District vice presidents were called upon to begin groundwork in their respective areas, maintain regular contact with party workers and the public, and take up initiatives such as door-to-door campaigns, "Chopal Pe Charcha" and other grassroots programmes to highlight issues affecting common citizens. The leadership stressed that the Congress must remain continuously connected with the people and emerge as a strong voice on matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior leaders including- Prem Sharma, Sat Pal Sapolia, Atul Sharma, Raj Kumar Sodi, Baldev Singh Wazir, Kulbhushan Sharma , Rajinder Singh, Suresh Sharma, Suman Wazir, Vijay Khajuria, Pardeep Bhalla and others participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Bhalla said that Congress can only become stronger when its leadership and workers remain consistently connected with the people at the grassroots. He called upon all District vice presidents to take their responsibilities seriously and start intensive groundwork in their respective areas. He directed the party functionaries to strengthen coordination with block and ward-level workers, undertake regular door-to-door outreach and interact directly with citizens to understand their concerns.

Sawhney said the meeting was aimed at giving direction to the party functionaries amd ensuring that the organisation moves into an active grassroots mode. He said every office-bearer must now focus on building a strong and accessible Congress organisation in their respective areas by regularly meeting people and interacting with local residents.