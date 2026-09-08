DC Zanskar Chairs Meeting to Review Preparations for Ladakh Zanskar Festival 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

ZANSKAR, Sept 7 : Deputy Commissioner Zanskar, Omkar Rajendra Gundage, today chaired a meeting with all District and Sub-Divisional Officers to review the preparations for the upcoming Ladakh Zanskar Festival 2026, which is scheduled on 15th and 16th of September.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner called upon all concerned officers to make proper and adequate arrangements for the successful conduct of the festival. He stressed the importance of close coordination among departments and timely completion of all necessary preparations.

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He noted that the festival is particularly significant as it will be the first grand celebration in Zanskar after its declaration as a new district and emphasized that the event should reflect the rich culture, heritage and spirit of Zanskar while providing a memorable experience for visitors and the local community.

A detailed discussion was held on various arrangements, including infrastructure, sanitation, security, transportation, public amenities and other logistical requirements.

After detailed deliberations, Sani Lake was finalized as the venue for the Ladakh Zanskar Festival 2026.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination and ensure that all arrangements are completed well in advance for the smooth and successful conduct of the festival.