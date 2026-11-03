DC visits Sankoo Market and Reviews Civic Amenities, Interacts with Taxi Union Members and Others

Excelsior Correspondent

SANKOO, Nov 2 : Deputy Commissioner Sankoo Imteeaz Kacho today conducted an inspection of Sankoo Market to assess the prevailing civic conditions and address issues concerning public convenience, sanitation and infrastructure. He was accompanied by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dr .Sarwar Shahzad, Assistant Engineer, Suru Valley Division, Station House Officer, In-Charge Police Post (PP) and representatives of various departments like Public Health Engineering, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) as well as Medical.

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During the inspection, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the condition of footpaths and directed passed directions for removing debris and construction material so that public pathways remain clear and accessible for pedestrians. He also emphasized the need to maintain cleanliness and proper sanitation in the market.

During the visit, the Sankoo Taxi Union welcomed the Deputy Commissioner and SDM and apprised them of various issues faced by taxi operators. The union highlighted the shortage of designated space for taxi parking and the absence of adequate public toilet facilities. The Deputy Commissioner listened to their concerns and gave assurance about examining the issues as they were of utmost public importance.

Various shopkeepers and traders participated in the interaction and brought burning issues into the notice of the Deputy Commissioner. They included regular waste collection, dustbin installation, need for proper cleaning and maintenance of drainage systems apart from issues concerning road surfacing and carpeting.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among the concerned departments to address public grievances, improve civic amenities and ensure better facilities for residents and traders of Sankoo.

He also informed them that a cleanliness drive would be held in the market, in collaboration with all stakeholders, in the near future.

Earlier during the day, the Deputy Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate held a detailed discussion with the Junior Engineer of NHIDCL regarding road works on NH-301 and various related issues. He passed instructions to remove the bottlenecks at the earliest.

During the interaction, key concerns related to the condition of roads, unauthorised constructions along the roadside, and the drainage system were discussed in detail.

The officials emphasized the need for timely intervention and directed that necessary measures be taken at the earliest to address these issues and ensure better road infrastructure and public convenience. Ongoing works in Khachan and other locations were also discussed.

The Deputy Commissioner ought proper execution and timely progress of the works while maintaining the required standards.