DC unveils KCL trophy, 12 teams in Group Stage

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, July 13: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kathua, Rajesh Sharma here today unveiled the trophy and colourful kits for 12 qualified teams of Kathua Cricket League (KCL) being organized under District Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan.

The unveiling ceremony marked the commencement of Group Stage of the tournament and the DC extended his best wishes to all the participating teams and encouraged them to uphold the true spirit of sportsmanship and fair play.

Advertisement

The Group Stage of the League will feature 12 qualified teams competing in T-20 format matches.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the Cricket League has been conceived as an important component of District Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan with the objective of engaging youth in constructive and meaningful activities.

He further said that the District Administration is committed to organize more sporting events in coming months and efforts will be made to onboard girls as well.

The DC urged the participating players to become ambassadors of anti-drug campaign and motivate other youth to adopt a healthy and drug-free lifestyle.

Among others present on the occasion were Programme Officer ICDS, Mohammed Syed; Chief Planning Officer, Ranjeet Thakur; District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Sunil Kumar; District Information Officer, Rajinder Digra and captains of the 12 qualified teams.