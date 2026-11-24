Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 23: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ananth Dwivedi, today chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing works under UT sector roads and bridges, city and town, SASCI, permanent restoration and PNDA.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer Uttam Singh and other concerned officers. The DC undertook a detailed review of the physical and financial progress of the works, work-wise expenditure, pending works, existing bottlenecks, reasons for delays and proposed timelines for completion.

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He directed the concerned officers and executing agencies to expedite the pace of execution, ensure adequate deployment of field staff and take all necessary measures to achieve the targets within the stipulated timelines.

Later, the DC conducted an on- site inspection to assess the progress of construction work on bridges at Toldi, Ossu Nallah and Salmay.

Chief Planning Officer, Uttam Singh; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Dr Umesh Shan and other officers concerned were accompanying the DC.

The DC directed the executing agencies to accelerate the pace of construction and complete the projects within stipulated time frame so that the intended benefits are delivered to the public without delay. He stressed the importance of regular monitoring and close coordination among the concerned departments.