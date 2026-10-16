DC Udhampur reviews progress of PMGSY road projects

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 15: District Development Commissioner Udhampur, Ananth Dwivedi, today chaired a meeting with officers of the concerned departments to review the status and progress of ongoing development works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Prem Singh; Chief Planning Officer Uttam Singh; Superintending Engineer PMGSY and other concerned officers.

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At the outset, the SE PMGSY delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation highlighting the progress of ongoing projects across the district.

The DC conducted a comprehensive review of the work-wise and division-wise progress of PMGSY-I, PMGSY-II, PMGSY-III, PMGSY-IV Batch-I 2025-26 and Batch-I 2026-27. He also reviewed the status of forest clearance of proposed projects, joint inspections conducted, mining permissions and projects under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA).

While reviewing the progress of road projects, the DC directed the concerned officers to expedite execution, mobilise adequate field staff and ensure the achievement of set targets within the stipulated timelines.

He emphasised the timely resolution of pending issues and removal of bottlenecks to prevent delays in project implementation. He further stressed the need for regular monitoring of ongoing works and proper protection of existing public utilities to minimise inconvenience to the public.

The SE PMGSY was directed to accelerate the pace of work and ensure timely completion of road projects while SDMs and Tehsildars were also instructed to closely monitor ongoing works in their respective jurisdictions.