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Home / State / DC Udhampur inspects sewerage treatment plant-III at Sui

DC Udhampur inspects sewerage treatment plant-III at Sui

Excelsior Correspondent UDHAMPUR, Oct 16: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ananth Dwivedi, today visited sewerage treatment plant-III at Sui to assess its operational status and the functioning of the sewerage treatment infrastructure. During the visit, the Executive Engineer UEED briefed the DC...

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Daily Excelsior
04:25 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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DC Udhampur inspecting sewerage treatment plant-III at Sui on Friday.

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 16: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ananth Dwivedi, today visited sewerage treatment plant-III at Sui to assess its operational status and the functioning of the sewerage treatment infrastructure.

During the visit, the Executive Engineer UEED briefed the DC on the operational status and functioning of all three sewerage treatment plants in Udhampur.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner Prem Singh and other district officers accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the visit.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited Devika Ghat and inspected the ongoing construction of the protection wall at Devika Cremation Ghat. He directed the executing agency to expedite the pace of work by deploying adequate manpower and machinery and ensure its completion within the stipulated time-frame, while maintaining the prescribed quality standards.

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