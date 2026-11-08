DC Udhampur inspects progress of work on WSSs

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 7: Deputy Commissioner Ananth Dwivedi today conducted a tour of Udhampur town and inspected the progress of work on water supply schemes being executed under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme at Barrian, Jakhani and Salmay.

The DC took stock of the progress of various components of the water supply projects and reviewed the pace of execution. He directed the executing agencies to expedite the ongoing works by mobilising adequate manpower and machinery to ensure that the stipulated targets are achieved within the prescribed timelines.

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Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department was directed to set monthly targets for the ongoing works and ensure regular monitoring to facilitate their timely completion.

The DC further instructed the executing agencies to strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines, technical specifications and quality standards. He emphasised the importance of effective inter-departmental coordination, close monitoring and timely completion of all project components.