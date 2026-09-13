DC Udhampur inspects ongoing development works at Birma, Devika Ghat and Town Hall

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 12: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Minga Sherpa today conducted a site visit to Birma and Town Hall areas of Udhampur town to inspect the progress of the ongoing and pending development works, including the PRI building at Birma and the multi-level car parking and Municipal Council building at Town Hall.

During the visit, the DC took a detailed assessment of the ongoing construction works and reviewed the pace of progress being achieved by the executing agencies. He emphasized the need to maintain quality standards and ensure timely completion of all works.

Advertisement

He also inspected the ongoing construction of the protection wall at Devika cremation ghat. He directed the executing agency to expedite the work and ensure its completion within the stipulated timeline, while maintaining the required quality standards.

While reviewing the progress of the multi-level car parking, Municipal Council building at Town Hall and PRI building at Birma, the DC stressed the importance of effective resource mobilisation and close monitoring of the works. He directed the concerned executing agencies to accelerate the pace of construction and ensure that all projects are completed within the prescribed timelines without compromising on quality.