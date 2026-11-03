DC Udhampur conducts extensive tour of Chenani, Sudhmahadev; inspects works

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 2: To assess the progress of ongoing developmental works and review the implementation of the flagship schemes, the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Anant Dwivedi today conducted an extensive tour of Chenani and Sudhmahadev areas of the district.

During the visit, the DC inspected the ongoing construction work on the Chenani-Sudhmahadev road and reviewed the progress of other developmental projects. He directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work and ensure completion of all projects within the stipulated timelines, maintaining the prescribed quality standards.

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Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited the BDO Office and CHC, Chenani, where he interacted with the officials and staff and took stock of their functioning.

Emphasising punctuality, discipline and accountability, he stressed that timely attendance in Government offices is essential for ensuring efficient public service delivery.

Underscoring the importance of responsive and citizen-centric governance, the DC directed all officers to ensure doorstep delivery of Government services and strengthen the existing public service delivery mechanism.