DC Udhampur addresses issues of Saddal landslide victims

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 21: Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Joginder Singh Jasrotia and Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rafiq Ahmed Jaral today visited Sui Chakhar to address the issues of the victims of the 2014 Saddal landslide.

The Victims comprising 65 identified affected families have been allotted 5 Marla plot each in compliance with the order of J&K and Ladakh High Court and government’s sanction and are presently residing in a disaster management building at Village Sui. A committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Udhampur constituted for the purpose, had allotted the land at the rate of 5 Marla per family at Village Mansar on April 1, 2022.

During the today’s visit, DC Saloni Rai interacted with the victims, urging them to take possession of the allotted land at Mansar, where 71 plots have been developed by Govt. with all basic facilities like road, electricity and water supply. She asked them to construct permanent houses on the allocated 5 marla land and start their life afresh. The victims shared the challenges they are facing. The DC assured comprehensive assistance from the district administration.

The Deputy Commissioner also conducted a thorough assessment of the proposed/ identified sites in Mansar and Dabreh villages, which included a comprehensive review of the plots, electricity, water connections, and other essential facilities.