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Home / State / DC suspends MTS in RS Pura

DC suspends MTS in RS Pura

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, July 30: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Dr Rakesh Minhas, has suspended Amit Kumar, a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS/Class-IV) posted in Tehsil RS Pura and presently deployed in the office of Tehsildar, Suchetgarh, pending an enquiry. According to an official...

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Daily Excelsior
04:23 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Dr Rakesh Minhas, has suspended Amit Kumar, a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS/Class-IV) posted in Tehsil RS Pura and presently deployed in the office of Tehsildar, Suchetgarh, pending an enquiry.

According to an official order issued today, the suspension takes immediate effect, and during the suspension period, the employee will remain attached with the office of the Assistant Commissioner (General), Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Jammu, until further orders.

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