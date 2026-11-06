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Home / Latest News / Ghulam Nabi Bhat Posted As OSD To Education, Jal Shakti Minister

Ghulam Nabi Bhat Posted As OSD To Education, Jal Shakti Minister

JAMMU, Nov 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred Ghulam Nabi Bhat, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Kashmir, and posted him as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Minister for School Education, Higher Education and Jal Shakti...

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Daily Excelsior
05:16 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred Ghulam Nabi Bhat, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Kashmir, and posted him as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Minister for School Education, Higher Education and Jal Shakti Departments. The order was issued by the General Administration Department.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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