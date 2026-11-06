Ghulam Nabi Bhat Posted As OSD To Education, Jal Shakti Minister
JAMMU, Nov 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred Ghulam Nabi Bhat, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Kashmir, and posted him as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Minister for School Education, Higher Education and Jal Shakti...
JAMMU, Nov 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred Ghulam Nabi Bhat, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Kashmir, and posted him as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Minister for School Education, Higher Education and Jal Shakti Departments. The order was issued by the General Administration Department.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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