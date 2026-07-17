DC ST Recovery Sapna Kotwal calls for speedy disposal of GST/VAT arrears

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: Deputy Commissioner State Taxes (Recovery), Jammu, Sapna Kotwal today chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of recovery proceedings under the Old GST, VAT and New GST regimes and to devise measures for expediting the recovery of outstanding government revenue.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the recovery performance achieved over the past two months and expressed satisfaction over the substantial progress made in recovery proceedings, both within and outside the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. She commended the dedicated efforts of the officers and officials of the Recovery Wing for their commitment in enhancing revenue recovery.

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Stressing the importance of sustaining the pace of recovery, Sapna Kotwal directed the officers to intensify recovery efforts, ensure the prompt disposal of pending cases and adopt a focused, result-oriented approach for the realization of government dues. She instructed that all recovery proceedings be carried out strictly in accordance with the provisions of the relevant tax laws, while maintaining transparency, accountability and close coordination with the concerned authorities including those outside the Union Territory, wherever necessary.

The meeting also deliberated on strategies to strengthen inter-state coordination, closely monitor high-value recovery cases and reinforce follow-up mechanisms to maximize recovery within stipulated timelines.

Among those present were Rajesh Sharma, State Tax Officer; Subash Chander Baru, Senior Stenographer; Ravinder Mohan Paul, Inspector; Rita Sharma, Inspector; Sami Ullah Malik, Inspector; Ashish Bruno Khokher, Sub-Inspector; Ved Prakash, Sub-Inspector; Avinash Dogra, Sub-Inspector; Liaquat Ali, Sub-Inspector and Deepak Singh, Sub-Inspector.