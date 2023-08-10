DC, SSP Poonch emphasize on curbing circulation of misinformation, fake news

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 10: In a significant step towards curbing misinformation and fake news, Deputy Commissioner Poonch, in presence of Senior Superintendent of Police chaired a meeting of Local Media Persons, YouTube Channels and social media handlers operating in the district.

During the meeting, the DC said that the freedom of expression on social media is important, but it has been seen that many a time unsubstantiated facts and fake news are circulated on social media which can disturb social order. “Such fake news has the potential to cause unrest, communal tensions which hamper the development of the country,” he said.

The main aim of the meeting was to make the social media users understand the possible fallout of the provocative videos and messages being made viral on different platforms.

The SSP made it clear that the onus would be on the admin if any member of the WhatsApp group is found circulating posts inimical to peace. “The Group admin shall be held responsible if the police find that offensive posts on sensitive issues are being forwarded by a member of any group active in Poonch,” he cautioned.

He advised the group admins to act responsibly and regularly monitor the content the members post. “If any admin finds a provocative post on the group, he should immediately report to the police and remove the member from the group with a warning message”, he asked the users. ”No unwanted/fake message shall be allowed in the group”

The DC cautioned the “admins” of all WhatsApp groups and other Social Media platforms to refrain from circulating inflammatory messages on their groups, channels and pages. He also sought cooperation of Admins in curbing fake news in the district.

“If any objectionable content is found being circulated on a WhatsApp group or other platforms, the offenders will be booked under the IPC as well as the Information Technology Act “he informed.