DC Srinagar, SSP review intensified anti-drugs enforcement measures

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 27: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo on Monday chaired a comprehensive meeting of the District-Level NCORD Committee to review the progress of the intensified anti-drug enforcement drive launched under the 100-Day Jammu & Kashmir Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Dr. Sundeep Chakravarthy, also attended the meeting, which assessed the impact of coordinated enforcement measures against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, Qazi Irfan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed, SP Headquarter, Umar Shah, Joint Commissioner SMC, Nuzhat Khurshid, IAS Probationer, Alfred Thomas, SDM West, Irfan Bahadur, SDM East Zubair Ahmad, Chief Education Officer, Ghulam Mohi-Din, DSWO, Mohammad Yousuf and Officers from Excise, Drug Control Organisation, DYS&S, heads of ATFs and Officers of other concerned departments.

At the outset, the meeting undertook a comprehensive assessment of the district’s anti-drug strategy, focusing on enforcement measures, preventive interventions, rehabilitation measures and the outcomes of the recently concluded 100-day Jammu and Kashmir Nasha Mukt Abhiyan.

During the meeting, it was informed that the intensified enforcement operations, coupled with coordinated efforts by the Police, Civil Administration, and other stakeholder departments, have yielded significant outcomes across Srinagar district.

The multi-pronged action has focused on dismantling drug trafficking networks, disrupting the financial ecosystem supporting illicit activities, and ensuring strict legal action against those involved in the illegal trade of narcotics.

The NCORD Committee was informed that the ongoing crackdown has resulted in the registration of 169 FIRs and the arrest of 238 alleged drug peddlers. In addition, illegal movable and immovable properties worth about Rs 103 crore linked to drug traffickers have been attached, while 89 bank accounts have been frozen as part of financial investigations.

The Committee was further informed that 101 driving licences, 59 vehicle registration certificates (RCs) and 70 chemist licences have been suspended for violations related to narcotics. The enforcement agencies also reviewed action taken to dismantle drug supply networks through coordinated legal, financial and administrative measures

Further more, authorities have recommended suspension of passport and Aadhaar numbers of various accused under relevant laws.

On the occasion, the DC directed all concerned departments to further strengthen inter-departmental coordination and intensify action against drug peddlers and trafficking networks to ensure a drug-free and safer environment in the District. He emphasized renewed focus and coordinated efforts to curb drug abuse and dismantle the ecosystem supporting narcotics trafficking in Srinagar District.