DC Srinagar reviews renovation works at Narayan Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR Aug 25: Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, on Tuesday visited the Narayan Temple at Bulbul Lanker in the Share-Khaas area of the district to inspect the renovation and upgradation works being taken under the Government's Heritage Conservation Scheme.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, Joint Commissioner SMC, Nuzhat Qureshi, IAS Probationer Aakash Garg, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad, Superintending Engineer R&B North, Shabir Ahmad, SDM East, Zubair Ahmad, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tahir Sajad, Executive Engineer, Water Works Division, Aijaz Rafiq, Executive Engineer, R&B Division Core, Arif Hazari, Executive Engineer KPDCL, Syed Abrar, Tehsildar Khanyar, Syed Shahid, ZMO MR Gunj, Dr Shafqat, Executive Engineer, City Drainage SMC, and other concerned.

Advertisement

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the conservation works being executed on the temple and its allied structures on heritage pattern.

The DC emphasized the need for quality execution, close coordination among departments and timely completion of the works on the religious and heritage assets while upgrading associated infrastructure while ensuring that the heritage character and architectural significance of the temple are preserved.

He also directed the concerned agencies to address issues related to essential services and infrastructure in a coordinated manner so that the restoration work progresses smoothly and the site receives the required civic and utility support.