DC Srinagar reviews progress on AgriStack, Farmer ID Generation and Digital Crop Survey

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 2:- Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, today chaired a meeting of senior Revenue Officers at the Conference Hall of the DC Office to review the progress on the implementation of AgriStack, Farmer ID generation and the Digital Crop Survey across the District.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Aadil Fareed, SDM West Irfan Bahadur, SDM East Zubair Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Umar Gulzar, all Tehsildars, District Manager, CSC and other concerned.

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During the meeting, the DC took a detailed review of the progress achieved under the initiatives and assessed the status of farmer enrolment, generation of Farmer IDs and the ongoing Digital Crop Survey across all the Tehsils of the District.

On the occasion, the DC directed all concerned Revenue Officers to accord top priority to the enrolment of eligible beneficiary farmers and ensure that the process is completed in a time-bound manner. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts at the Tehsil and field levels to ensure that no eligible farmer is left out of the enrolment process.

The Tehsildars were directed to closely monitor the progress in their respective jurisdictions and complete the enrolment process of farmer-related data.

Emphasizing the importance of reliable data, the DC stressed that the exercise should be carried out with due diligence so that the database remains. The DC also called for close coordination between the Revenue Agriculture Departments and CSC functionaries involved in the process.

During the meeting, the DC also took stock of various revenue-related initiatives, including status of digitisation of Revenue Records, Online/Offline Migrant Grievance and other citizen centric revenue-related service. He stressed the importance of efficient, transparent and citizen-centric delivery of revenue services across the district.

The DC directed all concerned Officers to maintain regular monitoring of progress and ensure effective implementation of all ongoing revenue and farmer-centric initiatives.