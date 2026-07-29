DC Srinagar reviews progress in implementation of welfare & pension schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: To assess the progress achieved under various flagship welfare and pension schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM), JK Samadhan, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PM-KMY), and the National Pension Scheme for Traders and Self-Employed Persons, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, on Tuesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joint Commissioner SMC, District Programme Officer, ICDS, Chief Planning Officer, General Manager DIC, Assistant Commissioner Development, Deputy Director Employment, Chief Education Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, AD Handicraft/Handloom, ARTO, District Health Officer, District Officer, KVIB/KVIC, DPM NRLM, District Manager CSC and other concerned.

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During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner was given a department-wise presentation on the progress achieved under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM), JK Samadhan, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PM-KMY) and the National Pension Scheme for Traders and Self-Employed Persons in the District. The presentation highlighted the status of enrolment, beneficiary coverage and implementation of these flagship welfare and pension schemes.

The DC reviewed the status of beneficiary registration, enrolment progress, awareness campaigns and the overall implementation of the schemes by the concerned Departments and implementing agencies. He stressed the need to intensify outreach and awareness efforts to ensure that every eligible beneficiary is enrolled under the schemes within the stipulated timelines.

The DC also underscored the importance of close coordination among all stakeholders for the effective implementation of the welfare programmes and timely delivery of benefits to the intended beneficiaries.