DC Srinagar, Principal GMC inspect newly built 15-Bedded Additional NICU Block

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 24:- Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, along with the Principal, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Iffat, on Saturday visited Government Lal Ded Hospital and inspected the functioning of the newly built additional 15-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) block for new born babies established by the District Administration at a cost of Rs 75 lakh using convergence of funds available at district level.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner and Principal GMC Srinagar reviewed the functioning of the newly established facility, which has been created to augment the hospital’s existing capacity and address the growing demand for specialised neonatal healthcare services, catering not only to patients from Srinagar district but also to newborns from across the Kashmir Division.

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The Officers assessed the operational status of the additional NICU beds and reviewed the facility’s role in strengthening the hospital’s capacity to provide specialised medical care to newborns requiring intensive monitoring, treatment and support.

The additional beds are aimed at improving the availability of critical neonatal care services for patients from Srinagar and other Districts of the Kashmir Division.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the establishment of the additional 15-bed NICU block at a cost of Rs 75 lakh marks an important step towards strengthening neonatal healthcare infrastructure at Lal Ded Hospital, one of the major healthcare institutions catering to expectant mothers and newborns from across the Kashmir Valley.

The DC added that the facility has been created to augment the hospital’s existing neonatal care capacity and facilitate the provision of specialised medical services to newborns requiring intensive care. He also emphasised the importance of strengthening healthcare infrastructure to ensure better access to essential medical facilities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz ul Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed, Administrator GMC Srinagar, Masarat Hashim, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Superintending Engineer R&B, Tatheer Manzoor, SDM West, Seerat Baji, SDM East, Zubair Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Umar Gulzar, Medical Superintendent Lal Ded Hospital, Dr Muzafar, Executive Engineer, Mechanical Hospital Division, Executive Engineer R&B, Khalid Mehmood, Tehsildar South, Sajad Rasool Shah, besides other senior Officers of District Administration and Health Department were present on the occasion.