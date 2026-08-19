DC Srinagar inaugurates ICT Labs in five Govt Schools

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, on Tuesday inaugurated state-of-the-art ICT Labs established in five Government Schools across the district under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative funded by NTT DATA and implemented by ELFA International, marking a significant step towards strengthening digital education and expanding equitable access to technology-enabled learning opportunities.

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The inauguration ceremony was held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS), Nawakadal, where Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and inaugurated the ICT Labs established in five educational institutions including Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Nawakadal, Government Boys High School, Dara, Government Boys High School, Panzinara, Government Boys High School, Bakshipora and Government Girls High School, Balhama.

Following the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner interacted virtually with the faculty members and students of the other four beneficiary schools. He urged the students to make optimum use of the newly established ICT facilities and leverage digital resources to enhance their learning, skills and exposure to technology.

The DC remarked that the establishment of ICT Labs is not merely about introducing technology into classrooms, but about opening new horizons of opportunity for students who have long faced limited access to digital resources. He emphasized that technology-enabled education can help students acquire the confidence, skills and competencies needed to participate meaningfully in an increasingly digital world.

He also urged ELFA International to continue undertaking similar CSR-led initiatives in District Srinagar, appreciating the organization's efforts towards strengthening the education ecosystem and complementing Government initiatives through meaningful community-focused interventions.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz-ul-Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed Srinagar, IAS Probationer, Aakash Garg, Chief Planning Officer Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Personnel Officer DSEK, Iqbal Hussain Mir, Chief Education Officer, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Bhat, Principal GGHS School, Dr. Benazir Chalku, CEO & President ELFA International, Nawab Mehran Khan, Senior Vice President, Iftikhar Ahmad Mir along with senior team members of ELFA International besides, Students and Faculty members of the School.